ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ION has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $282,970.74 and approximately $479.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00303379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.49 or 0.02737202 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,529,777 coins and its circulating supply is 13,629,777 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.