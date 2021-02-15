IOST Reaches Market Cap of $511.82 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. IOST has a market capitalization of $511.82 million and approximately $396.45 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.