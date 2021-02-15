IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $397.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00078644 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

