IoTeX Achieves Market Cap of $238.51 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $238.51 million and $30.56 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00072000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.42 or 0.05256450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

