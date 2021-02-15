Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 22,505 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,229,652. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.