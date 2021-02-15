Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 994,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 327,363 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE MMC remained flat at $$112.80 on Monday. 33,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

