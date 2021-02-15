Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 305.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 167,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

