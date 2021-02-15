Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.16. 74,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $166.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

