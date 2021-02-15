Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

