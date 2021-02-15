Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 835,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 497,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,997. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.