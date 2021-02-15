Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,266. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

