Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

