Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DUK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

