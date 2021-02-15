Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.90. 172,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

