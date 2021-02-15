Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,283 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

