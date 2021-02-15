Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 11,755 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

