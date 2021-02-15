Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.16. 2,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,834. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

