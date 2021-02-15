Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

