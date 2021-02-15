IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Trading Up 0.3%

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.96. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.