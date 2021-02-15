IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,402,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 3,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.0 days.

Shares of IQEPF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $956.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

