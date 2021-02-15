IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Tops $15.05 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $415,876.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars.

