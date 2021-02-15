iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

