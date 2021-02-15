IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 36.0% in January

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,324. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.