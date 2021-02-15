IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.11 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 31% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $112.10 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00272929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00090137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00404052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186739 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,862,222 coins and its circulating supply is 952,040,034 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

