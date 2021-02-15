Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 49,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.