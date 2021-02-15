iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.11. 1,252,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

