iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

