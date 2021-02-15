iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 463.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

