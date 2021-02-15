iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 280,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

