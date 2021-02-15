iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Element Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.85. 127,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

