iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $253.85. 127,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

