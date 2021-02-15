iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 933.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.63. 229,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

