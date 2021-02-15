iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

