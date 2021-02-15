iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 86,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. 229,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

