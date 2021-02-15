iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 671,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

