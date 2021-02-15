iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.35% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,729,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 95,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,955,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.93 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

