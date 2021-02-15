iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.