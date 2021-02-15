iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.