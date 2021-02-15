iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.22 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

