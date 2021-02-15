iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 41,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,238. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.