iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.94. 32,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter.

