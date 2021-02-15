iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $854,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $224.04 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.15.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

