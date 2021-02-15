iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

