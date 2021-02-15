iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $96.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69.

