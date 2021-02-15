iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. 97,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

