iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

