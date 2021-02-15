iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

EFV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 1,346,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

