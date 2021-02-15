iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after acquiring an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. 1,845,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,252,719. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.