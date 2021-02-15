iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.