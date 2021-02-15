iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 315,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,679. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

